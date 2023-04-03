House of Appropriations Committee to discuss a controversial bill on transgender rights

PHOENIX (KVOA) - A controversial bill on transgender rights is being discussed in Arizona at 10 a.m. by the House of Appropriations Committee.
This bill says that teachers must refer to students by pronouns that align their biological sex unless they have parental consent.
This bill has sparked controversy across the nation, including right here in Tucson.
On Friday, hundreds gathered in Downtown Tucson to rally in support of transgender rights on International Transgender Visibility Day.
This bill passed the State Senate. If the bill passes the House, it will go to Governor Katie Hobbs desk. However, it is likely Governor Hobbs will veto the bill. Her Chief of Staff Ali Bones recently tweeted in response to this bill, in part quote "…Going after LGBTQ kids doesn't fit the bill. I hope the legislature doesn't waste any more time on this, because it's DOA,” meaning 'dead on arrival.'
News 4 Tucson will continue to monitor the status of the bill.