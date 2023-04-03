 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY
AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast
portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet
from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New
Mexico line.

* TIMING...11 AM MST this morning until 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Higher gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility for
motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

House of Appropriations Committee to discuss a controversial bill on transgender rights

  • Updated
Arizona
Adobe Stock/FILE
PHOENIX (KVOA) - A controversial bill on transgender rights is being discussed in Arizona at 10 a.m. by the House of Appropriations Committee.
 
This bill says that teachers must refer to students by pronouns that align their biological sex unless they have parental consent. 
 
This bill has sparked controversy across the nation, including right here in Tucson. 
 
On Friday, hundreds gathered in Downtown Tucson to rally in support of transgender rights on International Transgender Visibility Day.
 
This bill passed the State Senate. If the bill passes the House, it will go to Governor Katie Hobbs desk. However, it is likely Governor Hobbs will veto the bill. Her Chief of Staff Ali Bones recently tweeted in response to this bill, in part quote "…Going after LGBTQ kids doesn't fit the bill. I hope the legislature doesn't waste any more time on this, because it's DOA,” meaning 'dead on arrival.'
 
News 4 Tucson will continue to monitor the status of the bill. 