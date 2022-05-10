House in North Carolina's Outer Banks collapsed into surf

ROADANTHE, N.C. (NBC News) - A house collapsed into the sea Tuesday on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
The unoccupied home finally gave way as the heavy surf ate away the sand beneath the home.
The National Park Service says this was actually the second house Tuesday to fall into the ocean, and the third since February.
The beach along Ocean Drive in the area has been closed to protect the public from dangerous materials.
The owners of the two houses that collapsed Tuesday will work with the national park service to organize a cleanup effort to remove the debris from the shoreline.