Hours long Mt Lemmon closure disrupts many visitor's plans

TUCSON (KVOA) - A winter storm caused the road to Mt. Lemmon to be closed for several hours on Wednesday.
For most of the day, the road remained closed to all vehicles due to unsafe conditions.
At the writing of this article the road is now open with restrictions. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is only allowing people with four-wheel drive or chains.
For many people though, the damage to their day's plans was already done.
Dan Pozessky drove down from Phoenix hoping to see snow on Mt. Lemmon, he was turned away.
"Not happy, we came down from Phoenix for just a quick vacation and we were going to go up the top and enjoy Mount Lemmon and obviously change of plans," he said.
Pedro Reyes and his family spent the day trying to get a refund on a cabin they rented on the mountain.
"My wife rented a cabin up there for all of us. It's unfortunate the roads are iced but safety is safety," he said.
Reyes was trying to bring his brother in law Mario Flores and his family up with them, they drove all the way from Mexico just for the experience.
"We are sad," Flores said.
But few were as disappointed as Melissa Chico and her family. They were trying to make it up to celebrate the life of her cousin Joseph Henry Throssell, who died in a car accident on this day several years ago at the age of 22. Mt. Lemmon she said was a special place for him.
"He wanted his ashes spread wherever and so he would have liked to be up here. Just a place we always came as a family. We used to picnic up here, play sports up here, soccer in the Summer's and stuff so just a good place. Memories with family, so it would have been nice to celebrate him today," she said.
They were left trying to find another way to celebrate him.
"And we'll see what we can do to celebrate him anyway, even though we can't spend it up there," she said.
If you plan to drive up Mt. Lemmon currently the Pima County Sheriff's Department is urging people to drive slowly.
"As always slow down, be aware of your surroundings, drive defensively and just be on the lookout for patches of ice or something you might not be able to see," said Tyler Legg with PCSD.
News 4 Tucson will keep you updated on when the road is open without restrictions.