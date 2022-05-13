Ready for summer? It's coming early! Highs will warm several degrees above average today through most of next week and triple digit heat takes over starting tomorrow...
Beautiful start to your Friday with temperatures on the cooler side in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s to mid 90s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. Overnight lows won't be as cold tonight with temperatures dropping mainly into the 40s and 50s.
A ridge of high pressure will bring the hottest weekend so far this year with highs warming into the low 100s starting tomorrow! This will peak on Sunday with highs around 103/104, which is flirting with the record high of 104° back in 1934! Temperatures will "cool" quickly during the evening so if you plan on watching the Total Lunar Eclipse, which peaks at 9:11 PM Sunday night, the weather will be nice with a mostly clear sky on tap.
Triple digits stick around through at least Monday and then temperatures will drop slightly through Thursday with highs in the upper 90s for the warmest spots. A system passing to the north will bring breezy conditions the second half of next week and by next weekend, highs could drop into the low 90s, which is closer to average for this time of year.
Remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities between 10 AM and 5 PM! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Sunny and warmer. High: 95°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 58°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 102°