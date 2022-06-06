 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 103 and 110 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1.

&&

Hottest week so far...

  • Updated
Brace yourselves! This week will be the hottest of the year so far with highs ranging from 105° to 110° starting Wednesday. The good news is that the monsoon is starting to wake up and there's a chance for mountain storms to the south and east of Tucson later this week...

The average high for this time of year is 100° so we won't be too far away from that today. However, a strong ridge of high pressure will build this week and that will push our highs several degrees above normal. As of now, temperatures could range between 105° and 110° starting as early as Wednesday. The first Excessive Heat Watch of the year will go into effect Thursday morning through Sunday evening. This means that the risk of heat related illnesses will increase significantly! Limit time outdoors from 10 AM to 8 PM and stay hydrated!

As temperatures continue to rise, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!

There is some slightly positive news! We could potentially get enough moisture for some isolated mountain storms the second half of the week. The best chance will be on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon especially in Northern Mexico but some storms could develop over the higher terrain to the south and east of Tucson. The concern continues to be dry lightning, which could spark new wildfires.

  • Today: Hot and sunny. High: 102°
  • Tonight: Clear and mild. High: 70°
  • Tomorrow: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 104°

