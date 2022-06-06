Hottest week so far...

Brace yourselves! This week will be the hottest of the year so far with highs ranging from 105° to 110° starting Wednesday. The good news is that the monsoon is starting to wake up and there's a chance for mountain storms to the south and east of Tucson later this week...
The average high for this time of year is 100° so we won't be too far away from that today. However, a strong ridge of high pressure will build this week and that will push our highs several degrees above normal. As of now, temperatures could range between 105° and 110° starting as early as Wednesday. The first Excessive Heat Watch of the year will go into effect Thursday morning through Sunday evening. This means that the risk of heat related illnesses will increase significantly! Limit time outdoors from 10 AM to 8 PM and stay hydrated!
As temperatures continue to rise, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
There is some slightly positive news! We could potentially get enough moisture for some isolated mountain storms the second half of the week. The best chance will be on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon especially in Northern Mexico but some storms could develop over the higher terrain to the south and east of Tucson. The concern continues to be dry lightning, which could spark new wildfires.
- Today: Hot and sunny. High: 102°
- Tonight: Clear and mild. High: 70°
- Tomorrow: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 104°