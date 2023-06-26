 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hottest temps of the year so far...

Extreme heat is in store this week, especially today and tomorrow. An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect starting at 11 AM this morning as temperatures climb to as high as 113° for parts of Southeastern Arizona....

It will be a very hot start to the work week as a strong ridge of high pressure sits over Northern Mexico! This system will impact us all week long with very hot temperatures each afternoon but today and tomorrow will be the hottest.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 AM today until 8 PM tomorrow for most of Southeastern Arizona as temperatures climb between 103° and 113°. If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!

High pressure will move eastward towards Texas by midweek, therefore temperatures will start to relax but only slightly. Expect highs around 105° to 109° the second half of the work week and through this upcoming holiday weekend!

Moisture is starting to increase in Mexico, which is a sign that the Monsoon is starting to wake up! Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in Northern Mexico all week long and some could impact areas along the International Border each afternoon. The biggest impact this week will be the heat but this is something we'll be paying close attention to each afternoon as well! Dry thunderstorms and gusty wind will be the biggest threats. Stay storm alert!

  • Today: Very hot and sunny. High: 112°
  • Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 76°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot. High: 110°