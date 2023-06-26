Hottest temps of the year so far...

Extreme heat is in store this week, especially today and tomorrow. An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect starting at 11 AM this morning as temperatures climb to as high as 113° for parts of Southeastern Arizona....
It will be a very hot start to the work week as a strong ridge of high pressure sits over Northern Mexico! This system will impact us all week long with very hot temperatures each afternoon but today and tomorrow will be the hottest.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 11 AM today until 8 PM tomorrow for most of Southeastern Arizona as temperatures climb between 103° and 113°. If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
High pressure will move eastward towards Texas by midweek, therefore temperatures will start to relax but only slightly. Expect highs around 105° to 109° the second half of the work week and through this upcoming holiday weekend!
Moisture is starting to increase in Mexico, which is a sign that the Monsoon is starting to wake up! Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in Northern Mexico all week long and some could impact areas along the International Border each afternoon. The biggest impact this week will be the heat but this is something we'll be paying close attention to each afternoon as well! Dry thunderstorms and gusty wind will be the biggest threats. Stay storm alert!
- Today: Very hot and sunny. High: 112°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot. High: 110°