Hottest Days: Today & Tomorrow

Getting even hotter today with highs around 104° in the warmest spots! Expect tons of sunshine with more of the same tomorrow and then temperatures drop and the wind picks up around Memorial Day..
Highs will continue to warm into the triple digits and as the ridge strengthens, the hottest days will be today and Friday with temperatures around 104°. Then, a system will pass to the north Memorial Day Weekend and that will drop our temperatures into the mid 90s Monday. Unfortunately, this system will bring gusty wind so be extra careful if you plan on doing any outdoor grilling and keep in mind there are several fire restrictions on both state and federal land! Remember, one less spark means one less wildfire.
With the big warm up on tap, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Hot and sunny. High: 104°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 67°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 104°