Hottest day so far?

Today could be the hottest day of the year so far with highs pushing to around 110° - 113°. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect as a result but storms this weekend will cool us down!
Highs will range from 103° to 113° for the hottest spots today so an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect from 10 AM to 8 PM for the lower elevations of SE Arizona. Remember to look before you lock, limit your time outside and stay hydrated! Heat related illnesses rise significantly on days like today so pay attention to your body. If you start to feel light-headed or nauseous it's time to go indoors! Don't forget to protect your pets! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, remember that the asphalt temperature are roughly 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature! Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
Monsoon 2022 kicked off yesterday and we have a very active weekend on tap! Moisture will start to build this afternoon but the best chance for storms will be along the International and New Mexico Border. The main concern today will be dry lightning, gusty outflows and blowing dust so stay storm alert. Then, we'll see an uptick in storm action tomorrow from Tucson to the east and storms could linger late into the night. At this time, Saturday will be the most active day with widespread thunderstorms after 11 AM for most of Southeastern Arizona. We'll have lots of moisture to work with so heavy rain is expected, especially over the mountains. Lower elevations could pick up anywhere between a tenth of an inch to a half an inch of rain from Central Pima County to the east with even higher amounts possible in Cochise County and the Mountains could see over an inch! If you have any outdoor plans stay storm alert and always check the forecast!
A system passing by early next week will push moisture eastward so the best chance for daily thunderstorms will be from Tucson to the east starting on Sunday with more of the same through midweek. Thanks to the increase in storm coverage this weekend, temperatures will drop into the 90s for the warmest spots! As coverage decreases early next week, highs will push back above normal to around 103°/104° next Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Today: VERY hot with a mostly sunny sky. High: 110°
- Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Hot, isolated P.M. storms (20%). High: 106°