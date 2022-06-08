 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY
TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible. Hottest readings will be in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot with isolated storms today and tomorrow

Highs will push to around 106°/107° in the hottest spots this afternoon so continue to hydrate and limit your time outside! There's also a chance for isolated storms over the higher terrain to the south and east of Tucson today and tomorrow....

Ready for some thunderstorms? Not everyone will get action but isolated storms will develop during the afternoon over the higher terrain in Cochise and Santa Cruz County with a better chance tomorrow thanks to more moisture. Light accumulation is possible but most of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground, which raises the concern for dry lightning sparking new wildfires. This is exactly how the Bighorn Fire started two years ago and it's something we'll be keeping a close eye on the next couple of days.

Highs will warm to around 106° this afternoon in the hottest spots but temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend. A strong ridge of high pressure continues to take over the Southwest and that will continue to push our highs several degrees above normal. As of now, temperatures will range between 104° and 114° through the weekend. The first Excessive Heat Warning of the year will go into effect Thursday morning through Sunday evening. This means that the risk of heat related illnesses will increase significantly! Limit time outdoors from 10 AM to 8 PM and stay hydrated! If you start to feel dizzy or have cramps in your arms, legs, or abs...it's time to go indoors and hydrate!

As temperatures continue to rise, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!

  • Today: Hot with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 106°
  • Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm. High: 76°
  • Tomorrow: Hot with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 107°

