Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot through midweek...

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended as extreme heat continues to impact Southeastern Arizona...

We broke the record high in Tucson yesterday afternoon! The not very old record was 107° set back in 2020 and 1998 and we pushed to 109° at the Tucson International Airport. Expect a similar day with highs around the same as yesterday!

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for most but will end tonight in Santa Cruz and Southern Pima County. Temperatures will range between 105° and 115° for the hottest spots so continue to limit your time outside and stay hydrated!The low grade monsoon pattern continues through midweek with isolated to widely scattered storms each afternoon. Today, the best chance will be to the east and southeast of Tucson. Biggest impacts will be heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Coverage will vary day to day but hot temperatures will be the biggest impact through tomorrow.

High pressure is to blame for the excessive heat but thankfully it will head eastward over the next few days. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will head south along the California Coast and this setup will increase moisture, help storm coverage and drop temperatures by the second half of the work week.

We'll start to dry out over the weekend as this area of low pressure passes by to the north. Our storm chances across SE AZ will be near zero for Labor Day and this system will bring "cooler" temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

  • Today: Very hot and mostly sunny. High: 109° (Record: 107° in 1985)
  • Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 79°
  • Tomorrow: Very hot, few PM storms (30%). High: 105° (Record: 107° in 2011)

