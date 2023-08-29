Hot through midweek...

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended as extreme heat continues to impact Southeastern Arizona...
We broke the record high in Tucson yesterday afternoon! The not very old record was 107° set back in 2020 and 1998 and we pushed to 109° at the Tucson International Airport. Expect a similar day with highs around the same as yesterday!
The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for most but will end tonight in Santa Cruz and Southern Pima County. Temperatures will range between 105° and 115° for the hottest spots so continue to limit your time outside and stay hydrated!The low grade monsoon pattern continues through midweek with isolated to widely scattered storms each afternoon. Today, the best chance will be to the east and southeast of Tucson. Biggest impacts will be heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Coverage will vary day to day but hot temperatures will be the biggest impact through tomorrow.
High pressure is to blame for the excessive heat but thankfully it will head eastward over the next few days. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will head south along the California Coast and this setup will increase moisture, help storm coverage and drop temperatures by the second half of the work week.
We'll start to dry out over the weekend as this area of low pressure passes by to the north. Our storm chances across SE AZ will be near zero for Labor Day and this system will bring "cooler" temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
- Today: Very hot and mostly sunny. High: 109° (Record: 107° in 1985)
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 79°
- Tomorrow: Very hot, few PM storms (30%). High: 105° (Record: 107° in 2011)