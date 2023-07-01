Hot, hot, hot

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through the 4th of July as temperatures push to around 110°+ for the hottest spots...
A ridge of high pressure is strengthening over the Southwest and that means temperatures are about to get even hotter! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today through Tuesday from Tucson to the west and north as highs range from 107° to 114°!
The heat will be the biggest weather impact for the holiday! If you have any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 7 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
With high pressure in place, all thunderstorm activity will remain south of the border over the next week but some isolated storms near the International Border will be possible. Unfortunately, heat will be the biggest impact all week long as high pressure sits overhead. Temperatures will push to near 110° almost all week long and additional Excessive Heat Warnings will most likely be issued.
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot. High: 110° (Record: 111° in 2011)
- Monday: Sunny and very hot. High: 112° (Record: 111° in 1989)