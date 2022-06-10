Hot, hot, hot...

Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Sunday at 7 PM as afternoon highs climb between 104° and 114° for parts of Southeastern Arizona. Another round of storms will be possible today through the weekend but mainly to the south and east of Tucson.
FINALLY! Some parts of Southeastern Arizona picked up rain. Of course, most spots stayed on the dry side but it was a sight for sore eyes seeing the buildups of storms in the distance! For those that did pick up rain, accumulation was mainly between trace amounts and a tenth of an inch but we'll take it! Isolated storms will be possible again this afternoon and through the weekend but mainly along the International Border. Still, stay weather alert and listen out for thunder! Biggest concern continues to be dry lightning sparking new wildfires.
Highs will warm to around 106°/107° this afternoon in the hottest spots but temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend. A strong ridge of high pressure continues to take over the Southwest and that will continue to push our highs several degrees above normal. Temperatures will range between 104° and 114° through the weekend so the first Excessive Heat Warning of the year will go into effect now until 7 PM on Sunday. This means that the risk of heat related illnesses will increase significantly! Limit time outdoors from 10 AM to 8 PM and stay hydrated! If you start to feel dizzy or have cramps in your arms, legs, or abs...it's time to go indoors and hydrate!
As temperatures continue to rise, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
Beyond the next 7 days is looking exciting in the way of the Monsoon, which officially starts this upcoming Wednesday! Models are showing an uptick in moisture in the next 6 to 7 days so think around this time next weekend and into next weekend. There is a 70% to 80% chance of above average rainfall! More details to come...
- Today: Hot with a mix of sun and clouds. High: 107°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 110° (Record: 111° in 1933)