...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler Wednesday and just below excessive heat
criteria before increasing again Thursday through Friday. However
due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the warning
will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

Hot for the holiday!

If you plan on spending time outside today to celebrate the 4th of July, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors! Highs will push to around 110° for the hottest spots this afternoon...

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended and will last until Friday at 9 PM for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County. Temperatures will range between 104° and 115°. The heat will be the biggest weather impact for the holiday! It will also be breezy at times today and tomorrow so please remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!

If you have any outdoor plans for the holiday, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!

As high pressure centers itself overhead over the next couple of days, all thunderstorm activity will stay south of the border but that will change later this week. As high pressure heads eastward, moisture will slowly work its way back into Southeastern Arizona and we could see an uptick in thunderstorm activity, even here in Tucson by the weekend. As of now, isolated storms will be possible starting Friday afternoon to the south and east of Tucson and in the White Mountains with. As moisture increases, Tucson could see mainly dry thunderstorms each afternoon this weekend.

Unfortunately, these storms won't produce much rain as moisture will be slow to increase and dry thunderstorms could spark new wildfires. This threat continues into next week...

  • 4th of July: Sunny and very hot. High: 109°
  • Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 76°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot. High: 108°

