Hot & Dry...

Highs will push to near 100° this afternoon but it will get even hotter tomorrow and Friday! Expect tons of sunshine the rest of the week with gusts up to 20 mph each afternoon!
Temperatures continue to climb as high pressure builds and by tomorrow, temperatures will be back in the triple digits! Highs will push to around 103° tomorrow and Friday before dropping to around 100° this weekend as a system passes to the north. The wind will pick up as well especially on Friday and Saturday so remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!
New Mexico will get in on some moisture tomorrow and Friday and most models are keeping all of the activity well to the east. Areas along the AZ/NM Border could get in on some dry thunderstorms and the big concern with that will be new wildfires so keep an eye out if you live in Eastern Cochise County or Greenlee County. Unfortunately, we are staying dry for at least the next 7 days.
Highs will start to climb to around 104° by next Tuesday and with the hot temperatures on tap, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Warm and sunny. High: 99°
- Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 65°
- Tomorrow: Hotter and sunny. High: 103°