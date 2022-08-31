Hot & Breezy

Not as hot today but highs will still warm to around 100°! Temperatures will continue to push above average the next several days but we could see a slight uptick in moisture tomorrow and Friday.
Beautiful start this morning thanks to the drier air that has moved in. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s and will warm into the 90s and low 100s for the warmest spots this afternoon. It will be also be breezy at times the next few days with gusts continuing to push to around 20 to 25 mph from the east. While we stay dry today, we'll see a little bit of moisture tomorrow..
A system is trying to move in from the east and that will bring the heat down slightly today compared to the 104° we hit at the airport yesterday. This system will also bring "some" moisture with it. We're expecting isolated showers and storms tomorrow and Friday. Don't expect much in the way of accumulation but at least parts of SE AZ will pick up some more rainfall.
Drier air will roll back in for the holiday weekend and temperatures will continue to warm into the low 100s for the hottest spots. It will remain breezy as well! Thankfully, the mornings will be comfortable.
As we head into the last month of the Monsoon, storms won't be as consistent as the past few weeks and coverage won't be as grand. However, we could get help from the tropics late next week so stay tuned.
- Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 100°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Hot, isolated storms (20%). High: 100°