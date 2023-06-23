Hot & Breezy!

There are several wildfires burning across Southeastern Arizona and wind will be the biggest impact with gusts between 25 and 35 mph. On top of the wind, it will remain dry for the next several days and extreme heat takes over by the end of the weekend and through next week!
Expect another breezy to windy day today with the worst of the wind east of Tucson with gusts as high as 35 mph. It will remain breezy to windy through the weekend so remember one less spark, means one less wildfire! Highs will push back into the low 100s this afternoon and temperatures will continue to warm into the low 100s through Saturday before very hot temperatures take over early next week! A strong ridge of high pressure continues to build over Mexico and temperatures will push closer to 108° by Sunday and possibly up to 111° by Monday!
The extreme heat is expected to last through next week but the hottest days will be this upcoming Monday and Tuesday. Therefore, an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from 11 AM Monday until 8 PM Tuesday for most of Southeastern Arizona as temperatures climb between 103° and 113°. If you have any outdoor plans, remember to limit your time outdoors between 10 AM and 8 PM, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
- Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 100°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 66°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 104°