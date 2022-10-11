 Skip to main content
Hospitals prepare for winter spike in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 Winter Spike

Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with COVID-19.

Experts say they are expecting high rates of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years, due to COVID-19 precautions.

According to the CDC, flu cases are already on the rise in parts of the U.S.

Pediatricians are also see a growing number of children being diagnosed with RSY and enteroviruses.

Covid-19 cases are on a downward trend, however, tens of thousands of new cases are still being diagnosed every day.

Hospitals are also dealing with staffing shortages, healthcare workers are quitting at rates 23% higher than when the pandemic first began.

As the cold weather sets in, more and more people gather indoors and experts say covid cases are expected to rise.

