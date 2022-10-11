Hospitals prepare for winter spike in COVID-19 cases

Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with COVID-19.
Experts say they are expecting high rates of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years, due to COVID-19 precautions.
According to the CDC, flu cases are already on the rise in parts of the U.S.
Pediatricians are also see a growing number of children being diagnosed with RSY and enteroviruses.
Covid-19 cases are on a downward trend, however, tens of thousands of new cases are still being diagnosed every day.
Hospitals are also dealing with staffing shortages, healthcare workers are quitting at rates 23% higher than when the pandemic first began.
As the cold weather sets in, more and more people gather indoors and experts say covid cases are expected to rise.