Horse found dead, bound by hooves and tied to a tree west of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a horse was found tied to a tree dead near Tucson Estates on Feb. 26.
According to a press release shared by Pima County Sheriff's Department Monday afternoon, the deceased horse was found bound by its hooves and tied to a tree in the desert area of Bopp Road and Rena Road that day.
Officials say the horse reportedly had trauma to its head. In addition, PCSD believes the horse was serviced by a professional farrier.
Animal Cruelty detectives are currently investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
In Monday's press release, PCSD also reminded the public that it is illegal to dump the remains of deceased animals. Deceased animals "must to be disposed of appropriately, such as tallow works or burial."
