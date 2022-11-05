Hope Walk returns to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Today at Reid Park supporters participated in the Tucson Team Hope Walk.
Team Hope is The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA's fight to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's disease and their families.
All event proceeds will go toward improving the lives of those affected by Huntington's disease.
Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities and there is no known cure.
Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.
HDSA is a premier not-for-profit that seeks to improve the lives of all those affected by HD. HDSA Programs such as Team Hope have raised over $20 million since it began in 2007.
To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit www.HDSA.org or call 1(800)345-HDSA.