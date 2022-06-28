Homicides involving teens spike in Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Youth violence is on the rise here in Southern Arizona.

Local law enforcement is noticing a spike in teens committing deadly crimes.

The group, Homicide Survivors help families whose loved ones have been murdered.

This year, they have had 138 homicide cases.

Daniela Munoz Alvarez is the bilingual advocate for Homicide Survivors.

"That's astronomical," Munoz Alvarez said. "Those are numbers that are not normal, that are not healthy for our community and we are absolutely the impact in having a rise in youth violence."

She added there are numerous reasons for youth violence including lack of resources for emotional and mental health, as well as a growing feeling of powerlessness.

"We're losing youth to violence," Munoz Alvarez said. "And we're also losing youth to that cycle of violence where they might feel that is the only solution they have as a way out and as a way to be able to gain a level of power of justice that they might seek out."

In January, a quiet Rita Ranch neighborhood turned into a crime scene — a 13-year-old boy reportedly beat and stabbed his mother after a fight over video games.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, spoke to News 4 Tucson about the incident.

"It makes me feel sick, it makes me feel disgusted in our future generation I couldn't imagine doing that let alone my own mother."

In April, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at a southside this shopping center. Arturo Hernandez and George Fuentes, both 17, were charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both of these incidents were a clear example of the growing surge of youth violence in the community.

Munoz Alvarez believes social media plays a part in problem. She also said the pandemic also kept kids out of classrooms.

In order to figure out how to support their needs, Munoz Alvarez said it is time to start talking to our youth.

"So that we have a chance, that our youth have a chance to be able to see a healthier tomorrow," she said.

If you or someone you know has experienced violence contact homicide survivors, visit homicidesurvivorsinc.org.