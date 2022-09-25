Homicide victims remembered in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Homicide victims were remembered Sunday in Tucson and across the country as part of a national day of remembrance.
Dozens of family members gathered Sunday night at Reid Park to remember their loved ones. Christopher Moreno was just 32 years old when he was murdered. He left his parents, a brother and a little boy behind. His mother, Francs Moreno Osollo said, "He was always smiling, always happy, always joking. He never met a stranger."
Family members wore t-shirts displaying their loved ones picture, others hung photos.
Dennissee Lay, Executive Director with Homicide Survivors, said the organization provides a community for people find themselves in position they never thought they would be in. "And you get to meet other people who are going through this and you get to connect on another level and feel that you're not alone."
Osollo says Homicide Survivors has provided a community of support for her in her darkest time. "Anyone who has gone through this and is involved in this will understand what I'm talking about and I appreciate them so much."
