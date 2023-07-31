Homicide unit continues investigation after man stabbed to death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One man is dead after a stabbing in west Tucson last month.
On June 10, 2023, the Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of W. St. Mary’s Rd. for the reports of a stabbing.
Officers located 60-year-old Jonathan Bartholomew with life-threatening injuries.
On July 15, investigators were notified that the victim had passed away.
TFD transported him to the hospital.
According to detectives, the victim was involved in a fight with another man. During the fight, the victim was stabbed.
The suspect fled the area before police arrived.
The homicide unit is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
