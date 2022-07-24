Homicide suspect sought after one left dead in Midtown apartment complex

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 407 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a
number of thunderstorms moving across central and western
Pima county. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Ajo, Sells, Santa Rosa, Topawa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan,
San Miguel, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chukson,
Covered Wells, Anegam, Ali Chugk, Gu Oidak, Vamori, San
Simon, Why, Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand and Ventana.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen since 315 pm. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Covered Wells.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this coming work week.
Excessive rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular
concern today through Tuesday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Homicide suspect sought after one left dead in Midtown apartment complex

  • Updated
  • 0
Kristoffer Seeger, 29

 29-year-old Kristoffer Seeger

 TPD

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is searching for an armed suspect Sunday evening, involved yesterday's homicide in midtown.

According to TPD, officers responded to 4100 E. 29th St. for reports of a shooting at a nearby apartment complex. 

Upon arrival, officials located Cody Seth Hinsley, 27, with signs of gunshot trauma in the complex parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, TPD released new information regarding the suspect of the shooting. TPD Homicide reported that authorities are searching for 29-year-old Kristoffer Seeger. 

According to the post, Seeger is "considered armed and dangerous." He is described as being five feet nine inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. Seeger has several neck and facial tattoos.

TPD warns to not approach Seeger. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously an intern at the station since 2017.

Recommended for you