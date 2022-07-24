Homicide suspect sought after one left dead in Midtown apartment complex

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is searching for an armed suspect Sunday evening, involved yesterday's homicide in midtown.
According to TPD, officers responded to 4100 E. 29th St. for reports of a shooting at a nearby apartment complex.
Upon arrival, officials located Cody Seth Hinsley, 27, with signs of gunshot trauma in the complex parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday, TPD released new information regarding the suspect of the shooting. TPD Homicide reported that authorities are searching for 29-year-old Kristoffer Seeger.
According to the post, Seeger is "considered armed and dangerous." He is described as being five feet nine inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. Seeger has several neck and facial tattoos.
TPD warns to not approach Seeger. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911.