Homicide suspect in custody after store clerk killed

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a homicide on Sunday morning.
At 7:15am, the PCSO and Arizona City Fire responded to the Sunlite Market at Sunland Gin Rd. and W. Concordia Dr. in Arizona City after reports of an injured clerk who wasn't breathing.
Upon PCSO arrival, the clerk was pronounced dead.
According to the PCSO, the suspect has been identified as a middle-aged black male with facial hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt that reads "USA ALL DAY," black pants, Jordan shoes, and a black baseball style hat with a palm tree on the front.
The suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.
