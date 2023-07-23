Homicide suspect in custody after store clerk killed

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 730 PM MST...

At 646 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
South Tucson, or near Tucson, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Drexel Heights, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui
Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Tucson
Estates, San Xavier Mission and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 255 and 265.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 55 and 63.
Route 77 near mile marker 70.
Route 86 between mile markers 159 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Homicide suspect in custody after store clerk killed

By Zachary Jackson

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a homicide on Sunday morning.

At 7:15am, the PCSO and Arizona City Fire responded to the Sunlite Market at Sunland Gin Rd. and W. Concordia Dr. in Arizona City after reports of an injured clerk who wasn't breathing.

Upon PCSO arrival, the clerk was pronounced dead.

According to the PCSO, the suspect has been identified as a middle-aged black male with facial hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt that reads "USA ALL DAY," black pants, Jordan shoes, and a black baseball style hat with a palm tree on the front.

The suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.