Homicide suspect arrested on Tucson's northwest

TUCSON (KVOA) - Deputies are working on a homicide investigation after they responded to a call on the northwest side.
Today, just before 11 a.m., deputies responded to a home near the 5000 block of West Nighthawk Way for a report of a shooting. Deputies encountered 37-year-old Jonathan Hatmaker wielding a gun. He was taken into custody.
Deputies entered the residence and located 66-year-old Peggy Hatmaker with obvious signs of trauma. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Through their investigation, detectives identified Peggy’s son, Jonathan as the suspect.
Jonathan was arrested and booked into Pima Cunty Adult Complex and charged with first degree murder.
The investigation is still ongoing.