Homicide Survivors observes National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and Wear Orange Weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and Wear Orange Weekend, a local non-profit held a workshop and photo session to honor those killed by firearms.
In the wake of several tragedies, the fight to end gun violence is top of mind for Homicide Survivors.
"We’re here today to bring awareness to gun violence, especially in Tucson," said victim advocate Sylvia Alvarez. "Just recently as you all see on the news, it has really increased the number of homicides and so many families are affected by it."
"Just to be around other survivors that have lost loved ones due to gun violence," said Rebecca Detwiler who came to honor her loved one Robert Detwiler.
By wearing orange, they hope to raise awareness and save lives.
"It means a lot that we know that we have people out there that care and give us the support that we need because without them we would be lost," said Detwiler.
The Wear Orange movement started in 2013 after 15-year old Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago. It’s now observed every June. Thousands of people wear orange to honor her and others killed by gun violence.
Homicide Survivors provides free gun locks because an estimated 40-thousand people are killed, and another 85-thousand are wounded by guns every year.
"We’re doing a photo shoot where people are wearing orange and able to display their loved ones name and it’s like they have a voice," said Alvarez. "One of the survivors told me I’m my son’s voice."
To help raise awareness beyond this event, some of the survivor stories and photos will be shared online using #WearOrange.