Homicide investigation underway near East Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department have found a dead man in the area of East Sahuarita Road and South Sonoita Highway.
Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m., PCSD responded to reports of an unresponsive man.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit are continuing the investigation.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for any updates.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE