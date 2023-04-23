Homicide investigation on Tucson’s southeast side turns murder-suicide investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – What was a homicide investigation just two days ago, officials are now saying is a murder-suicide situation.

Just after 10am on April 21st, officers responded to a call of unresponsive family members inside a home on the 10000 block of E. King Manor Dr., on the southeast side of Tucson.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered two individuals with gunshot wounds. Both individuals were pronounced dead on the scene.

The individuals were identified as 37-year-old Brittany Sutherland and her son, 15-year-old Miguel Ubri.

After recovering evidence and conducting several interviews, detectives concluded that Miguel Ubri had shot and killed his mother, Brittany Sutherland, before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are no outstanding suspects. Additional details will be released as they become available.