Homicide investigation launched in southside motel death

TUCSON (KVOA) — The death of an adult male has prompted an investigation at a motel on Tucson's south side Tuesday afternoon.
According to Tucson Police Department, a man was found dead at a motel located at 755 E. Benson Hwy, near Park Avenue.
While no suspects are in custody at this time, TPD initially announced that the death has been classified as suspicious.
In an update shared later that evening, TPD shared that a homicide investigation has been launched in reference to the death.
Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.