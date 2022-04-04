Homicide investigation launched after hit-and-run victim succumbs to injuries

TUCSON (KVOA) - A homicide investigation has been launched in connection to March 25's hit-and-run crash in midtown that resulted in the death of 79-year-old Anthony Ames.
At around 4:30 p.m. March 25, Ames and an unidentified female were transported to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in a parking lot located near the 1000 block of North Columbus Boulevard near Speedway Boulevard.
After further investigation, detectives determined that there was a confrontation between the driver of the vehicle and the two injured individuals prior to the collision. Police said the driver reportedly fled the scene on foot after hitting Ames and the women with his vehicle.
After Ames succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, TPD officially launched a homicide investigation into the incident.
The department is asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts to call 911 or 88-CRIME immediately.
No details about the gender, identity, age or ethnicity of the homicide suspect have been released at this time.