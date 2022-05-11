Homicide investigation in midtown leaves neighbors shaken

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are working a homicide investigation after reports of a shooting in midtown. It happened near Prince Road and Stone Avenue.
Details are limited, but police have said there’s no threat to the public.
For much of the morning, Prince Road was closed in both directions while police investigate. Just before 6 a.m. officers from Operations West responded to a call of a shooting near Prince and Stone. They found an adult with obvious signs of trauma. The victim passed away.
Details about the shooter have not been released, but police have said that there’s no current threat to the public.
Sharry Sidoma lives near Amphi Middle School, she was worried when she arrived home and saw so many police cars.
"Because I know there’s daycare right there, and there’s a middle school right there. It scares me because there’s not only one daycare there’s two. We’re in between two of them," said Sidoma. "And it just scares me because of my son and thank gosh no bullets came this way."
"This is probably the first time I've heard gunshots in six months," said another neighbor.
News 4 Tucson will continue to follow this developing story and bring you details as they come available.