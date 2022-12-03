Homicide detectives identify additional suspect in fatal shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - An additional suspect has been identified in a fatal shooting earlier this year.
As the investigation continued into the fatal shooting of Jorge Santini Baragan, homicide detectives developed information that identified 17-year-old Luis Mario Tello-Fierros as an additional suspect.
On December 1, 2022, officers from Operations Division West and Operations Division South/Community Response Teams (ODS/ODW/CRT) located Mr. Tello-Fierros at a residence in the area of S. Palo Verde Rd. and E. Drexel Rd.
With the help of the Tucson Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), he was taken into custody.
Mr. Tello-Fierros was booked into Pima County Jail for two counts of first degree murder and is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
There is no booking photograph currently available for Mr. Tello-Fierros.