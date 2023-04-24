Homemade food producers plan to meet to support a cottage food program bill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Homemade food producers, alongside an attorney from the Institute for Justice will hold a press conference at the Arizona Legislature in support of an effort by lawmakers to override Gov. Katie Hobbs’ recent veto of a bill to expand the state’s cottage food program.

The bill would have expanded the types of food home-based producers could make and sell. The expansion would have allowed home cooks to sell refrigerated foods and meals, including those made with perishable ingredients such as butter, eggs, and meat.

Gov. Hobbs vetoed the bill last Tuesday, arguing that it would “significantly increase the risk of food-borne illness.”

Following the governor’s veto, a group of lawmakers announced they plan to try to override it.