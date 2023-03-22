Homeland Security Director Mayorkas visits border in Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was in Southern Arizona Tuesday to visit parts of Tucson and the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the Mariposa Port of Entry sees an estimated 25,000 border crossing a day.

Secretary Mayorkas was joined by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. Tuesday’s visit to the border was the governor’s third since taking office in January.

Secretary Mayorkas unveiled a new federal program led by the Department of Homeland Security called ‘Operation Blue Lotus,’ aimed at stopping the flow of Fentanyl across the border.

Secretary Mayorkas said the program launched last week.

“Fentanyl, the drug of death,” Mayorkas said. Operation Blue Lotus stopped more than 900 pounds of entering the United States in its first week.”

Fentanyl and other opioids have devastated Arizona communities.

“Last year, 1,773 Arizonans lost their lives to an opioid overdose,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said. “Nearly all of these cases involve synthetic opioids like Fentanyl.

The only way out of this crisis is through partnership between state, local, tribal and federal governments and stakeholders.”

Secretary Mayorkas also met with leaders of humanitarian organizations including the Casa Alitas Program for migrant families in Tucson.