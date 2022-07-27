Home of Tucson Greek Festival up for sale

TUCSON (KVOA) — The home to many long-standing community events including the Tucson Greek Festival is looking for a new location.
For 60 years, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church has called Fort Lowell Road and Mountain Avenue home. Now, it's looking to start a new chapter.
Back in 2013, a fire destroyed the sanctuary and it's had services out of the church hall ever since.
St. Demetrios says more of its congregation lives towards the north side, so it wants to move toward that direction.
The church said its plan is to sell at the end of August but will stay at the current location for a few months after.
St. Demetrios said it hasn't landed on a new place just yet. Because of that, this year's Greek Festival will be put on hold.