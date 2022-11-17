Home births increase during pandemic

Home births increased significantly in the U.S. during the pandemic.
According to a report from the CDC, among almost 4 million births in 2021, nearly 52,000 occurred at home. That is up 12% from 2020, following a 22% increase from 2019 to 2020
The increases were seen across all ethnicities, although home births were much less common among Hispanic women than others.
From 2020 to 2021, home births increased in 30 states, with increases ranging from 8% for Florida to nearly 50% for West Virginia.
Experts say they are uncertain why the increases occurred, but they happened when COVID-19 rates were high and vaccinations were either unavailable or not widely used.
They say another reason could be that women lacked health insurance or lived far from a hospital preventing them from making it there in time.