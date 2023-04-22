Home-based entrepreneurs calling on lawmakers to override Hobbs’ veto of Food Freedom bill

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – A veto override has been scheduled on Tuesday, April 25th, in response to Governor Katie Hobbs’ veto of HB2509, also known as the Food Freedom Legislation Bipartisan bill.

“So many of our residents here rely on home businesses to support their families and food products are an essential and important output”, said Gina Irons of Eagar, AZ.

If the veto is overridden, it would expand the foods that home-based entrepreneurs could sell, permitting the sale of refrigerated foods and meals, including perishable ingredients like butter, eggs, and meats.

Before Hobbs’ veto, the bill had passed the Senate 26 to 4 and the House of Representatives 45 to 11.

“HB 2509 would have made delicious, real buttercream frosting legal and I would be able to expand my product line and earn more money. It means a lot to me and other home bakers who are either earning a living or supplementing our income with our homemade goods,” said Alison Mckee of Phoenix, AZ.

To read the bill in its entirety, visit: https://legiscan.com/AZ/bill/HB2509/2023