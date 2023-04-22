Home-based entrepreneurs and local lawmakers at odds after bill vetoed for food-safety concerns

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – A veto override has been scheduled on Tuesday, April 25th, in response to Governor Katie Hobbs’ veto of HB2509, also known as the Food Freedom Legislation Bipartisan bill, or the ‘Tamale Bill’.

State government seems to be in opposition as the override approaches, with some in continued support of the override, and others proposing to craft a new bill that addresses some of the food-safety concerns surrounding the bill.

On Friday, Senate Democrats released a statement saying, “[We] will not be providing the required votes needed to override Governor Hobbs’ veto of HB2509. Our promise to Arizona is that we work to enact the best policy to protect consumers and sellers.”

Today, President Nellie Pou of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators said, “Our community should not fear legal repercussions for selling their homemade foods and we urge Arizona legislators to do what is right and override her veto.”

If the veto is overridden, it would expand the foods that home-based entrepreneurs could sell, permitting the sale of refrigerated foods and meals, including perishable ingredients like butter, eggs, and meats.

Before Hobbs’ veto, the bill had passed the Senate 26 to 4 and the House of Representatives 45 to 11.

“So many of our residents here rely on home businesses to support their families and food products are an essential and important output”, said Gina Irons of Eagar, AZ.

More updates are to come. To read the bill in its entirety, visit: https://legiscan.com/AZ/bill/HB2509/2023