Hold onto your hats

Another breezy day with gusts between 20 and 30 mph! Highs will push into the mid 80s and it will get even warmer the second half of the week but it doesn't last...
We're starting off the morning with temperatures back in the 40s, 50s and 60s! The only issue in the forecast today will be the wind. Stronger gusts could cause some damage if loose objects are left unsecured.
Highs will push into the mid 80s for the warmest spots under a mostly sunny sky but high pressure will continue to push our temperatures in the wrong direction tomorrow and Friday! Thankfully, no 90s are in sight but we'll push slightly above average with highs around 87°/88° for the end of the work week.
Then a system from the Pacific Northwest impacts us this weekend bringing cooler temperatures, breezy conditions and a slight chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. This system could also help draw an area of low pressure, off the Baja California Coast, eastward this weekend. This could bring additional moisture to Arizona into early next week. Rainfall totals look light at this time with the heaviest totals northeast of Tucson in Northern Graham and Greenlee County and Eastern Pinal County. Areas west of Tucson might miss out completely...
- Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 84°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 58°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 88°