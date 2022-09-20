Holbert's career night helped secure a shutout for Pusch Ridge Christian

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The 3rd Friday Football Fever Klipper Automotive Player of the Week award for 2022 goes to Pusch Ridge Christian defensive back Andrew Holbert.
Holbert had a pair of first quarter interceptions that helped set the stage for a 59-0 Lions whipping of the Benson Bobcats.
PRCA (5-0) turned both Holbert's picks into touchdowns as they raced to a 31-0 first quarter lead.
The Lions make the turn for the second half of the 2022 season with a pair of huge match ups in the stacked Conference 3A South. Match ups that will set the stage for what the seedings will look like in the playoffs.
Pusch Ridge Christian will travel to face Thatcher (4-0) Friday night in what according the latest MaxPreps rankings pits the No. 2 and No. 1 teams in the conference.
The Eagles eliminated PRCA in the first round of the state playoffs last season.
That game will follow a mega Southern Arizona battle between the Lions and 6th ranked Sabino (4-0).
The Lions are in their 4th season under head coach Kent Middleton (26-10).
Pusch Ridge Christian won the 2015 Division IV state championship. They finished 2nd (3A) in 2017 and advanced to the state semifinals in 2020.
