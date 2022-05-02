Hogging the road: Officers corral 400-pound pig on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the first time since 1998, a pig left a big impression after a parading through the big city.
While this hog wasn't known for her unique sheepherding skills like the beloved Babe, it was hard to ignore Rosalia's presence when traveling on the south side of Tucson Monday morning.
At around 6 a.m. Monday, Pima Animal Care Center received a report from construction workers about a 400-pound pig attempting to cross Campbell Avenue near Irvington Road.
Officials with Pima Animal Care Center said the construction workers reportedly corralled the hog near the bus stop at Campbell Avenue and Wyoming Street until Tucson Police Department and PACC personnel arrived at the scene.
After the owners arrived at the scene, Rosalia was safely loaded into a transport vehicle and transported back home.
According to PACC, the 400-pound pig was initially living in a pen inside the city limits.
Prior to the hog's breakout, the owners said they were working on transporting Rosalia out of city limits after they learned that it was a violation to keep a hog that size within the city. While they already made arrangements to transport the pig, the owners said Rosalia escaped her pen before they were able to transport her to her new home.
PACC said it is a violation to "keep, raise, or feed pigs inside of city limits with exemptions for purebred Vietnamese Pot Belly pigs (Sus Bittati)."
While this breakout luckily was resolved without any injuries, PACC said they are now glad to know why the pig crossed the road - it got a ticket for running a slop sign...