HOCKEY: Roadrunners walk red carpet to a home win

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson Roadrunners used a four-goal barrage in the second period Saturday night to beat the Bakersfield Condors 5-3 in the club's home opener at Tucson Arena.
Five different Roadrunners had a hand in the scoring. Adam Cracknell, Cameron Hebig, Laurent Dauphin, Cam Dineen and Micharl Carcone all scored their first goals of the season.
Ivan Prosvetov stopped 28-of-31 shots in goal for Tucson (2-1-0-0).
The loss was the first of the season for Bakersfield (2-1-1-0) in regulation.
This is Tucson's 7th season in the American Hockey League. The Pacific Division now has ten teams with the additions this season of Coachella Valley (Seattle) and the Calgary Flames have relocated their top affiliate from Stockton back the Calgary.
Tucson and Bakersfield will wrap up their two-game weekend series on Sunday at 4 p.m.
COYOTES LOSE 6-2 AGAIN
Arizona fell by a 6-2 score for the third time this season on Saturday.
The Coyotes (1-4) lost in Ottawa in the fifth game of their season-opening six game road trip. The Senators blew open a tight game with three goals in the third period.
Arizona has allowed six goals in each of their four losses. They've allowed 26 goals in five games and that is tied for 4th most in the NHL behind the Los Angeles Kings (31), Vancouver Canucks (27), Minnesota Wild (27) and Columbus Blue Jackets (26).
Arizona will play the final game of their road trip in Columbus on Tuesday before returning home for to christen their stay at ASU's new Mullett Arena on Friday night against Winnipeg.
