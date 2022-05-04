Hockey legend Guy Lafleur laid to rest

Montreal Canadiens hockey legend Guy Lafleur is being remembered at a national funeral as a warm and generous person who inspired generations of Canadians both on and off the ice.
The habs legend died last month at age 70 after battling lung cancer.
Those attending the service inside Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Francois Legault, and many current and former Montreal Canadiens players.
Fans lined the barricades that blocked off the streets outside the church, many wearing Lafleur's number 10 jersey in tribute to one of the game's biggest stars.
They broke into chants of "Guy! Guy! Guy!" as the casket, which was draped in the Canadiens' flag, was unloaded from a black hearse ahead of the ceremony after a procession that began at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens' home arena.
Nicknamed "The flower" and "Le demon blond," Lafleur was an NHL Hall of Famer and five-time Stanley Cup Champion, having played for the Canadiens, New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques.
The canadiens hockey club said in a statement the lafleur family accepted a national funeral as a way to share its grief with the community out of respect for the public who have supported lafleur over the years.