Hobbs continues to try to prevent a scheduled execution

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs is facing a court fight over whether she can block a scheduled execution.

Governor Hobbs issued an executive order in January establishing a death penalty review commission.

Maricopa county attorney Rachel Mitchell joined a crime victims' rights group Monday in asking the Arizona supreme court to order Hobbs to execute convicted murderer Aaron Gunches.

Two weeks ago, Hobbs said the state wouldn't proceed with executions until her office's review of death-penalty procedures was complete.

It came after the state supreme court had granted an execution warrant for Gunches for April sixth.

Attorney General Kris Mayes immediately paused executions.