Hobbs continues to try to prevent a scheduled execution

Katie Hobbs

Katie Hobbs, Governor-elect of Arizona on Oct. 18, 2022. 

 Arizona PBS / YouTube

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs is facing a court fight over whether she can block a scheduled execution.

Governor Hobbs issued an executive order in January establishing a death penalty review commission.

Maricopa county attorney Rachel Mitchell joined a crime victims' rights group Monday in asking the Arizona supreme court to order Hobbs to execute convicted murderer Aaron Gunches.

Governor Katie Hobbs fights to block a scheduled execution

Two weeks ago, Hobbs said the state wouldn't proceed with executions until her office's review of death-penalty procedures was complete.

It came after the state supreme court had granted an execution warrant for Gunches for April sixth.

Attorney General Kris Mayes immediately paused executions.

