Hobbs bans TikTok from state devices with new executive order

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – State agencies have 30 days to be in compliance with a new Executive Order that restricts TikTok from state devices.

“This is a necessary step to ensure the protection of state data and reflects our commitment to keeping Arizonans safe,” said Governor Hobbs. “My office is working closely with state entities to ensure this transition happens smoothly.”

State agencies will have the opportunity to apply for exemptions and may be granted exemptions should they provide sufficient justification.

Read the full Executive Order here

