 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Hittin' the Trails 4 You - Pima Canyon Trail

  • Updated
  • 0
Hittin' the Trails 4 You

TUCSON – This week, we’re heading up to the Northwest side of Tucson to the Pima Canyon Trail!

This trail not only offers beautiful views of Pusch Ridge but of Tucson as well! It's rated as moderate to difficult and is roughly 10 miles out and back. You'll work up a sweat thanks to the 3,400 foot elevation gain.

During your climb you'll see plenty of cacti ranging from Saguaros to Prickly Pears! Also, it’s an excellent place for bird watching where you’ll find a wide variety of resident and migratory species. You may also see javelina, jackrabbits, and even the desert bighorn sheep! Keep in mind that dogs are not allowed on this trail.

Remember to drink plenty of water before, during and after you hit the trails!

A trail map and directions can be found here. Happy Hiking!

Tags

Recommended for you