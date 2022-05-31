Hikers worried about recent vehicle burglaries near popular trail

TUCSON (KVOA) — Several people who hike the Tumamoc Hill hiking trail said they are worried about recent vehicle break-ins.
On social media, one hiker posted several pictures of two cars that had their windows smashed while parked in a parking lot near the trail. The poster said nothing valuable was stolen. Many people commented about similar experiences of their own.
News 4 Tucson spoke to several people who were hiking the trail on Tuesday. Many had heard stories of people having their cars burglarized while out for a hike.
"You can't trust no one like before," Arlene Romero said.
Along Anklam Road, there is a main parking area for people heading to the trail. There is a trail of broken glass — an eerie sign of the break-ins from before.
"Whether you're getting personal items stolen or not, if you do you still have the cost of fixing your vehicle, fixing your windows," said Jillian Gantt who regularly hikes the trail.
Jolie Gaun said she has witnessed attempted break-ins by the trail before.
"I have definitely seen people try and break into the cars," Gaun said. "Definitely makes you a little concerned. You want to make sure there is nothing in your car."
Her mother, Joan Morrison offered some advice for other hikers.
"They are not just going to pick a random car to smash and grab," Morrison said. "I think if they see something that's accessible ,that you're leaving in full sight, etcetera, etcetera, they are going to go for it."
Eardis Adams was about to go for a stroll with his car unlocked. He felt like it would be a safe area, but he quickly changed his mind after talking to us.
"This is exercise. I don't usually be too concerned (sic) having my keys in my pocket and locking the doors," Adams said. "Since you guys just said that, let me turn around and lock my doors."
Several people who posted online that their cars were broken into said they called police, which they claim never responded.
News 4 Tucson reached out to the Tucson Police Department.
A spokesperson said they have received only two reports of theft near the trail so far this year. The spokesperson said it is not an area of major concern to them.