Hiker safety tips during monsoon

TUCSON (KVOA) - During this point in summer it's much more comfortable to get outside and go for a hike, but there are some safety tips you need to keep in mind if you are headed out there.
Start hikes to high peaks early in the morning. The later it gets in the day, the bigger the threat for lightning strikes on mountains. It’s best to be heading back to the trailhead by mid-day.
If a storm develops with lightning, it’s best to run into a forest of trees to seek shelter. Lightning tends to hit the tallest object available, so don’t shelter under an isolated tree.
Caught out in the open? Drop any metal objects, crouch with your feet together and keep your head low. Do not lie down flat! The more contact you make with the ground, the greater the area for lightning to potentially strike. Think small.
Trails that are paved are easier to follow and find your way back in case you are stuck in that rain. But no matter which one you go to the most important thing is to bring enough water with you and don't take any chances of crossing over any running water.