Highs continue to climb each day....

Very hot temperatures on tap this week with highs ranging from 105° to 110° starting tomorrow. The good news is that the monsoon is starting to wake up and there's a chance for mountain storms to the south and east of Tucson tomorrow and Thursday...
Highs will warm to around 104° this afternoon in the hottest spots but it's going to get worse. A strong ridge of high pressure is building and that will continue to push our highs several degrees above normal. As of now, temperatures could range between 105° and 110° tomorrow. The first Excessive Heat Watch of the year will go into effect Thursday morning through Sunday evening. This means that the risk of heat related illnesses will increase significantly! Limit time outdoors from 10 AM to 8 PM and stay hydrated!
As temperatures continue to rise, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
There is some slightly positive news! High elevations to the south and east of Tucson have a chance for isolated showers and storms tomorrow and Thursday. Some light accumulation is possible but most of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground, which raises the concern for dry lightning sparking new wildfires. This is exactly how the Bighorn Fire started two years ago.
- Today: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 104°
- Tonight: Clear and mild. High: 71°
- Tomorrow: Hot with a few clouds. High: 106°