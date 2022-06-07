 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible. Hottest values in portions of the
lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Highs continue to climb each day....

  • 0

Very hot temperatures on tap this week with highs ranging from 105° to 110° starting tomorrow. The good news is that the monsoon is starting to wake up and there's a chance for mountain storms to the south and east of Tucson tomorrow and Thursday...

Highs will warm to around 104° this afternoon in the hottest spots but it's going to get worse. A strong ridge of high pressure is building and that will continue to push our highs several degrees above normal. As of now, temperatures could range between 105° and 110° tomorrow. The first Excessive Heat Watch of the year will go into effect Thursday morning through Sunday evening. This means that the risk of heat related illnesses will increase significantly! Limit time outdoors from 10 AM to 8 PM and stay hydrated!

As temperatures continue to rise, always remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!

There is some slightly positive news! High elevations to the south and east of Tucson have a chance for isolated showers and storms tomorrow and Thursday. Some light accumulation is possible but most of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground, which raises the concern for dry lightning sparking new wildfires. This is exactly how the Bighorn Fire started two years ago.

  • Today: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 104°
  • Tonight: Clear and mild. High: 71°
  • Tomorrow: Hot with a few clouds. High: 106°

Tags

Recommended for you