Higher fencing put up around Supreme Court

Crews put up higher fencing outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday amid concerns about protesters and demonstrators.
Since Politico published a leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, thousands have shown up to protest in front of the high court.
The fence is "non-scalable", similar to what was set up around the capitol following last year's riot
The large 8-foot fencing panels will be replacing smaller bike racks.
The U.S. Capitol police released a statement regarding their security plan saying they are "working closely" with their "partner law enforcement agencies to prepare for any potential demonstrations in the area of the Supreme Court".